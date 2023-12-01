‘He will be missed’: Gastonia mayor passes away at 66

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Beloved Gastonia Mayor Walker Reid passed away, the city announced Thursday night.

After serving as a Gastonia city councilman for 16 years, in 2017, he became Gastonia’s first black mayor in 1985, and the first Black mayor elected to a first term. Mr. Reid was re-elected to a four-year term in November 2019.

The former mayor was a Gastonia native, a 1975 graduate of Hunter Huss High School, and received his A.A.S. Degree in Fire Science Technology from Gaston College.

Walker Reid also worked as an assistant fire marshal and firefighter in Mecklenburg County and Gastonia, retiring in 2009 to pursue a career in politics.

The City of Gastonia announced the mayor’s death in a post on Facebook.

“Mayor Reid was a pioneer and a compassionate leader who was truly passionate about our city, its residents, newcomers, and those who would experience new beginnings in the future,” the post reads.

“Mayor Reid was a committed public servant who devoted his life to the improvement of Gastonia,” Gastonia City Commissioner Chad Brown posted on social media. “His leadership, insight, and steadfast dedication to our community will be profoundly missed. His legacy will continue to motivate us and shape our work in the future.”

The mayor received numerous awards and recognition for his work in Gastonia, including the NAACP Gaston County Community Service Award, the Diversified Business Professional Association Board of Director’s Excellence Award, and the G.R.A.C.E. Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Mayor Reid is survived by his wife and three children. Funeral arrangements have not yet been publicly announced.

