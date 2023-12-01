Gaston County man arrested for discharging firearm, dispute with neighbors

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gaston County man was arrested Friday morning for discharging his firearm and following a dispute with his neighbors, according to Gaston County Police.

Officers responded to a call for service in the 1700 block of County Line Road around 5 a.m. in reference to gun shots.

Officials state that Robert Rice, 50, was outside shooting his weapon which then led to a dispute with neighbors. Once officers arrived Rice fired his weapon again and retreated into his house.

Gaston County Police obtained warrants for his arrest and was charged with two counts of communicating threats, one count of discharging a firearm and one count of resist, delay, obstruct of a public officer.

Gaston County Police Telecommunicators and Crisis Negotiators were able to speak to Rice by phone.

After several hours of negotiations, Rice exited his residence and was taken into custody. He is currently being held at the Gaston County Jail on a $10,000 secured bond.

