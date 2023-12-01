PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert: Rain chances, temps rise this weekend

By Al Conklin
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:05 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – As a weak frontal system approaches the Carolinas, clouds will dominate today along with spotty showers from time to time.

  • Today: Cloudy skies, cool, patchy showers
  • Saturday: Rain likely, especially PM hours
  • Sunday: Rain tapers down, unseasonably warm

The rain does not look overall to be too heavy, with most neighborhoods receiving less than a quarter-inch. Afternoon readings will range from the chilly upper 40s across the mountains and foothills, to the middle 50s in the Piedmont /Charlotte area to the lower 60s in the Sandhills.

Mostly cloudy and not very cold tonight with no more than a passing shower and lows mostly in the 50s, while there are chillier 40s north/west.

Saturday may start mainly dry, but it will turn out to be the wettest day of the weekend. Rain likely dominates for the afternoon and evening hours with milder highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will bring a few more showers and perhaps even a rumble of thunder in spots with warm afternoon readings in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Early next week looks dry with highs mostly in the seasonal 50s.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

