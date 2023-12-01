First Alert: Rain chances, temps rise this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – As a weak frontal system approaches the Carolinas, clouds will dominate today along with spotty showers from time to time.

Today: Cloudy skies, cool, patchy showers

Saturday: Rain likely, especially PM hours

Sunday: Rain tapers down, unseasonably warm

First Alert: Rain chances stand at about 60% for the #CLT area today, but the rain will be spotty & light. Saturday (especially PM hours) brings higher / steadier rain chances before we taper things back down with parting showers (thunder???) Sunday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/f5dQgjETHP — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 1, 2023

The rain does not look overall to be too heavy, with most neighborhoods receiving less than a quarter-inch. Afternoon readings will range from the chilly upper 40s across the mountains and foothills, to the middle 50s in the Piedmont /Charlotte area to the lower 60s in the Sandhills.

Mostly cloudy and not very cold tonight with no more than a passing shower and lows mostly in the 50s, while there are chillier 40s north/west.

Saturday may start mainly dry, but it will turn out to be the wettest day of the weekend. Rain likely dominates for the afternoon and evening hours with milder highs in the low to mid 60s.

First Alert: A look of Saturday's FUTURECAST suggests the greatest chance for rain around the #CLT area will come during the afternoon/eve hours. Guidance, not Gospel & not a total all-day washout, but still, best to plan for better rain coverage Saturday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/jlzN9mNk17 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 1, 2023

Sunday will bring a few more showers and perhaps even a rumble of thunder in spots with warm afternoon readings in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Early next week looks dry with highs mostly in the seasonal 50s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.