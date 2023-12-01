PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert: Look for rounds of rain through the weekend

Expect a quarter to a half an inch of rain through the weekend.
Look for a break overnight before another round of showers comes on Saturday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Keep the rain jacket handy this weekend!

We’re tracking rounds of rain through the end of the weekend.

Temperatures are starting in the upper 30s for your Friday morning, with highs expecting to top out in the 50s.

Rain chances in Charlotte will start to go up as the day goes on, peaking during the rush hour as people head home from work.

Look for a break overnight before another round of showers comes on Saturday.

Expect a quarter to a half an inch of rain through the weekend.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

