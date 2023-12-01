Crash involving school bus slows traffic at S. Tryon St, Remount Road

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
It’s not immediately known if there are any injuries in this crash.
The crash is inbound and blocking one lane of traffic.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash involving a school bus is causing backups on South Tryon Street in southeast Charlotte.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Tryon Street and Remount Road. The crash is inbound and blocking one lane of traffic.

Medic said one person was treated for minor injuries and transported to Atrium CMC Main.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

