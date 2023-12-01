PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
City of Gastonia remembers Mayor Walker Reid

Former Gastonia Mayor’s parking space was empty at Gastonia City Hall December 1, 2023.
Mayor Walker Reid's parking space at Gastonia City Hall was empty on Friday, December 1, 2023, following his passing on November 30.(Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)
By Claire Kopsky
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Gastonia mourned the loss of the third Black mayor who lived his whole life in Gaston County.

He passed Thursday evening during his second term as mayor.

“I think for the last year or so, he’d been battling some health issues, but always still very positive, very upbeat,” Gaston County Chairman Commissioner Chad Brown said.

Mayor Reid was born in Gastonia, graduated from Hunter Huss High School in 1975, and received a degree from Gaston College.

After decades of services as an assistant fire marshal and firefighter in Mecklenburg County and Gastonia, in 2009, he began his career in politics in Gaston County. He served as Mayor Pro Tem and as a city councilmember for 22 years. Then in 2017, he was voted into his first term as mayor.

“It was about a genuine love for the city. And I think that’s what really set him apart from a lot of people,” explained Brown. “He always had a smile on his face. He was somebody who was...He was enthralled–He was invested in Gastonia.”

When he was sworn in for mayor Reid said, “Hopefully we can come together and work out some details about some strategy where we would like to go as a unit toward the council. I don’t like I’m not a dictator. I’m a team player. And that’s the atmosphere I want to set right up front.”

Brown said he lived out that philosophy even in his final days.

“It’s a sad day here in the city because he was so loved by the people and the citizens who who supported him and his family,” said Brown.

WBTV was told a park was expected to be named in his honor in the weeks following his death.

Former Gastonia Mayor Walker Reid's parking space at Gastonia City Hall was empty December 1, 2023.(Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

