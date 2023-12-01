Charlotte man arrested for alleged possession of Glock switch in 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 30 and charged for allegedly possessing a Glock switch, according to the Western District of North Carolina.

Joshua Jenkins, 20, is a convicted felon and charged with possession of a machine gun and possession of a weapon by a felon.

The indictment alleges on Oct. 30 2022 Jenkins was in possession of a machinegun, being a Glock model 23, 40 caliber pistol, with an affixed machinegun conversion device, commonly referred to as a Glock switch.

It also alleges that Jenkins illegally possessed a Glock switch in July 2022 knowing he had previously been convicted of a crime punishable by a prison term exceeding one year.

Jenkins remains in federal custody and if convicted faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the charge of possession of a machinegun. The charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

