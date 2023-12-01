PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte man arrested for alleged possession of Glock switch in 2022

Joshua Jenkins was allegedly in possession of a Glock switch twice in 2022
(KY3)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 30 and charged for allegedly possessing a Glock switch, according to the Western District of North Carolina.

Joshua Jenkins, 20, is a convicted felon and charged with possession of a machine gun and possession of a weapon by a felon.

The indictment alleges on Oct. 30 2022 Jenkins was in possession of a machinegun, being a Glock model 23, 40 caliber pistol, with an affixed machinegun conversion device, commonly referred to as a Glock switch.

It also alleges that Jenkins illegally possessed a Glock switch in July 2022 knowing he had previously been convicted of a crime punishable by a prison term exceeding one year.

Jenkins remains in federal custody and if convicted faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the charge of possession of a machinegun. The charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriela Neufeld
CMS high school teacher in court after arrest for sexual activity with student
Joshua Pinquet is facing felony second-degree kidnapping charges.
Sheriff: Inmate transport van driver refused to stop with prisoners in Hickory
The suspect has been identified as Lamar Deshawn Young of Harrisburg.
Man shot, killed by officers in Kannapolis child sex crime investigation identified
Corvian Community High School
Corvian Community School fires director and founder for misuse of funds
The deadly shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Man shot dead by officers in Kannapolis child sex crime investigation

Latest News

The City of Gastonia announced the mayor’s death in a post on Facebook.
‘He will be missed’: Gastonia mayor passes away at 66
A shooting Saturday night in southwest Charlotte turned into a homicide Sunday morning after...
Police: 2 teenagers charged with murder in deadly southwest Charlotte shooting
Christmas Town USA is back! Check out the lights in McAdenville
McAdenville ready to welcome holiday revelers back to ‘Christmas Town USA’
Traffic tips for driving through Christmas Town USA - clipped version