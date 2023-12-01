PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Body of 5th Alaska landslide victim found; 1 remains missing

The body of a fifth victim of the deadly Wrangell landslide has been found according to a news...
The body of a fifth victim of the deadly Wrangell landslide has been found according to a news release from the Department of Public Safety.(Courtesy Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities)
By Paul Choate and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - The body of a fifth victim of the deadly Wrangell landslide has been found, according to a news release from the Department of Public Safety.

At 4:25 p.m. Thursday, the body of 65-year-old Otto Florschutz was found in the landslide debris.

The deadly landslide happened on Nov. 20 and wrecked multiple homes, including two that were occupied.

The bodies of 44-year-old Timothy Heller, 36-year-old Beth Heller, 16-year-old Mara Heller and 11-year-old Kara Heller have also been recovered since the landslide. Twelve-year-old Derek Heller remains missing.

Florschutz’s wife was found alive the day after the landslide.

The Department of Public Safety said volunteers and scent detection K-9 teams are still searching on a reactive basis. Troopers announced that active search and rescue operations were ceased on Thanksgiving morning.

On Nov. 21, Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster declaration in the aftermath of the landslide. For updates, DPS encourages people to follow the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s social media channels.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriela Neufeld
CMS high school teacher in court after arrest for sexual activity with student
Joshua Pinquet is facing felony second-degree kidnapping charges.
Sheriff: Inmate transport van driver refused to stop with prisoners in Hickory
The suspect has been identified as Lamar Deshawn Young of Harrisburg.
Man shot, killed by officers in Kannapolis child sex crime investigation identified
A car was seen doing burnouts in the early-morning hours on Aug. 7 in Charlotte. A new law...
New street takeover law goes into effect in NC
Corvian Community High School
Corvian Community School fires director and founder for misuse of funds

Latest News

The City of Gastonia announced the mayor’s death in a post on Facebook.
‘He will be missed’: Gastonia mayor passes away at 66
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times, charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
Mayor Walker Reid's parking space at Gastonia City Hall was empty on Friday, December 1, 2023,...
City of Gastonia remembers Mayor Walker Reid
A 4-year-old and a 1-year-old child has died in a house fire on Friday morning in Kentucky.
2 young children die in early morning house fire; authorities investigating
Featuring John Hancock with Nia Harden
Hancock's Bikes for Kids