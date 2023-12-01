PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Belmont man facing multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children

He was in the Gaston County Jail when the warrants were served.
Arey Morton was already in jail when he was served the warrants.
Arey Morton was already in jail when he was served the warrants.(Source: Gaston County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) – A Belmont man is facing numerous charges for the sexual exploitation of minors after materials were found on his cellphone, authorities said.

A sex offender compliance check was conducted on Arey Matthew Morton at his Belmont home, according to the Belmont Police Department.

Detectives said they recovered images of children being sexually exploited from Morton’s cellphone. He was placed into custody for other violations and the phone was seized, according to the department.

A forensics examination of the phone led to the recovery of dozens of videos and images of children between 5 and 12 years of age, police said.

Detectives obtained warrants on Morton for 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the BPD.

Morton was in the Gaston County Jail when the warrants were served.

