Temperatures rebound some Thursday ahead of rainy weekend First Alert Days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will rebound some on Thursday ahead of the return of rain chances Friday and into the weekend.

Thursday will get off to another cold start, with lows in the 20s once again, but will see afternoon highs bounce back to the 60s. Dry weather will hold in most areas before giving way to showers on Friday.

First Alert Days have already been declared for Friday, Saturday and Sunday due to the potential for rain each day.

Highs Friday will only reach the upper 50s, while hitting the mid-60s on Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances will taper off at the start of next week with more sunshine and cooler temperatures on the way.

