PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Sheriff: Inmate transport van driver refused to stop with prisoners in Hickory

Deputies located and stopped the van on I-40 near mile marker 154.
Joshua Pinquet is facing felony second-degree kidnapping charges.
Joshua Pinquet is facing felony second-degree kidnapping charges.(Source: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – The driver of an inmate transport van was arrested in Iredell County after quitting his job in the middle of a trip and refusing to stop at the intended destination with the prisoners, authorities said.

On Tuesday, deputies got a call to be on the lookout for an inmate transport van traveling on Interstate 40 in Statesville, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller was the owner of the inmate transport company and reported the driver, identified as Joshua James Pinquet, 21, of Orlando, Fla., was off course and refusing to return the van. Deputies said there were four inmates in the vehicle’s locked cargo area.

Another employee was in the van with Pinquet, who texted the owner about quitting the job and refusing to stop at the intended destination, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies located and stopped the van on I-40 near mile marker 154. Both employees were detained and all inmates were secured in the back of the vehicle.

Detectives said Pinquet was supposed to stop at a location in Hickory with the inmates but refused and kept traveling on I-40.

Pinquet was charged with five counts of felony second-degree kidnapping and felony larceny by an employee. No bond was issued on the charges.

The inmates were turned over to additional personnel from the original transport company and continued to their destinations in Florida, according to the sheriff’s office.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Man shot dead by officers in Kannapolis child sex crime investigation
Gabriela Neufeld
CMS high school teacher arrested, accused of sexual activity with student
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said the bruises to the woman's face are part of the investigation.
‘It’s what you expect’: All charges dropped against woman punched in face by CMPD officer
89-year-old Cecil Palmer says he received this bite during an attack by three pit bulls.
89-year-old man attacked by pit bulls in Lenoir, dogs not deemed dangerous
North Carolina State Highway Patrol crash I-77
Medic: Trooper injured in I-77 crash

Latest News

Featuring Sonja Nichols & John Carter
Southern Lion
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) generic
CMPD: Woman struck, killed while crossing street in east Charlotte
The suspect has been identified as Lamar Deshawn Young of Harrisburg.
Man shot, killed by officers in Kannapolis child sex crime investigation identified
Investigators said David Paul Daniel was seen on Jan. 6., 2021 on the grounds of the U.S....
Mint Hill man charged with assaulting officers, breaching Capitol during Jan. 6 riot