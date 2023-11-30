Sheriff: Inmate transport van driver refused to stop with prisoners in Hickory

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – The driver of an inmate transport van was arrested in Iredell County after quitting his job in the middle of a trip and refusing to stop at the intended destination with the prisoners, authorities said.

On Tuesday, deputies got a call to be on the lookout for an inmate transport van traveling on Interstate 40 in Statesville, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller was the owner of the inmate transport company and reported the driver, identified as Joshua James Pinquet, 21, of Orlando, Fla., was off course and refusing to return the van. Deputies said there were four inmates in the vehicle’s locked cargo area.

Another employee was in the van with Pinquet, who texted the owner about quitting the job and refusing to stop at the intended destination, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies located and stopped the van on I-40 near mile marker 154. Both employees were detained and all inmates were secured in the back of the vehicle.

Detectives said Pinquet was supposed to stop at a location in Hickory with the inmates but refused and kept traveling on I-40.

Pinquet was charged with five counts of felony second-degree kidnapping and felony larceny by an employee. No bond was issued on the charges.

The inmates were turned over to additional personnel from the original transport company and continued to their destinations in Florida, according to the sheriff’s office.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.