Sen. Rand Paul performed Heimlich maneuver on choking Sen. Joni Ernst during GOP lunch

FILE - Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks on Oct. 18, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ernst was choking on food during a luncheon when fellow Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., performed the Heimlich maneuver on her. The incident occurred Nov. 30 during a closed-door Republican lunch in the Capitol.(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican from Iowa, was choking on food during a luncheon Thursday when fellow Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky performed the Heimlich maneuver on her.

The incident occurred during a closed-door Republican lunch in the Capitol. Shortly after, Ernst posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to thank Paul.

Ernst joked that she was choking on “woke policies.”

She was seen walking in the Capitol after the incident, and senators said they were grateful Paul was ready to help her. The Kentucky senator formerly worked as an eye doctor.

“It’s a good thing he did,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. “God bless Rand Paul.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

