Police: Woman arrested after intentionally hitting officers with vehicle in Union County

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested after she allegedly hit two officers with her vehicle before driving away and crashing into other vehicles in Union County on Wednesday evening.

The Monroe Police Department said 33-year-old Tanae Ramsey intentionally hit two probation officers around 6:30 p.m. in an attempt to avoid arrest.

While officers were responding to the initial call, more 911 calls came in regarding a careless and reckless driver on West Highway 74. The vehicle description matched that of Ramsey’s.

Police said Ramsey crashed into two vehicles before taking two small children from her car and ran down Highway 74. Officers found her running through a field with the children near Rocky River Road.

One of the children had minor injuries from the incident, and both were released to family members, police said. Police also said the probation officers remained hospitalized as of late Wednesday night. Both sustained serious injuries.

Jail records show that Ramsey is facing a list of charges, including assaulting a law-enforcement officer, assault with deadly weapon on a government officer, hit and run, reckless driving, and resisting, delaying or obstructing arrest.

