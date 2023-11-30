PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man shot, killed by officers in Kannapolis child sex crime investigation identified

The suspect has been identified as Lamar Deshawn Young of Harrisburg.
The suspect has been identified as Lamar Deshawn Young of Harrisburg.
The suspect has been identified as Lamar Deshawn Young of Harrisburg.(Cabarrus Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office released new information on Thursday about a deadly shooting that occurred in Kannapolis on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office and Kannapolis Police, on Wednesday, deputies working with officers from the Kannapolis Police Department conducted a joint operation targeting internet crimes against children and child sex predators.

Deputies say that at approximately 1:45 pm, a 33-year-old suspect who had been chatting online with whom he believed to be a 15-year-old female arrived at a location on Bellwood Place near Vance Street, believing he was meeting the teen for sex.

When the suspect entered the home, officers tried to take him into custody, but they say he resisted arrest. The suspect then reportedly drew a weapon and fired at officers attempting to arrest him. Officers from both agencies returned fire in response.

Officers involved were unharmed, but the suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene. There were no citizens injured during this incident.

The suspect has been identified as Lamar Deshawn Young of Harrisburg, N.C. Young was recently released from federal prison and, at the time of the shooting, was on active parole and required to wear a GPS ankle monitor as a condition of his release.

Young had previously served time in both state and federal prison systems for manslaughter and various drug and weapons-related offenses.

The incident is currently being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) per Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and Kannapolis Police Department policy.

Officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol with any officer-involved shooting incidents. Once the investigation is completed, information will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review, which is also standard protocol.

Kannapolis City Councilman Darrell Jackson praised the actions of officers and pointed out how rare crime of this nature is for Kannapolis.

“We’ve had a business here for 37 years, we’ve never experienced anything of that nature,” Jackson said. “Hats off to these folks for following and being able to identify something of that nature, anytime our children are at risk, it’s nice to know that someone is monitoring and watching and we have a lot of confidence in our police department.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Man shot dead by officers in Kannapolis child sex crime investigation
Gabriela Neufeld
CMS high school teacher arrested, accused of sexual activity with student
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said the bruises to the woman's face are part of the investigation.
‘It’s what you expect’: All charges dropped against woman punched in face by CMPD officer
North Carolina State Highway Patrol crash I-77
Medic: Trooper injured in I-77 crash
89-year-old Cecil Palmer says he received this bite during an attack by three pit bulls.
89-year-old man attacked by pit bulls in Lenoir, dogs not deemed dangerous

Latest News

The Pretrial Integrity Act goes into effect on Oct. 1.
Pretrial Integrity Act to change bond process in NC
Stream WBTV News and Weather 24/7
How to contact WBTV with a News Tip
Nia Harden for WBTV News in Charlotte, North Carolina
WBTV Welcomes Nia Harden to News Team
Nia will provide live traffic reports every seven minutes on WBTV This Morning.
WBTV Welcomes Nia Harden to News Team