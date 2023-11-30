Man shot, killed by officers in Kannapolis child sex crime investigation identified

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office released new information on Thursday about a deadly shooting that occurred in Kannapolis on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office and Kannapolis Police, on Wednesday, deputies working with officers from the Kannapolis Police Department conducted a joint operation targeting internet crimes against children and child sex predators.

Deputies say that at approximately 1:45 pm, a 33-year-old suspect who had been chatting online with whom he believed to be a 15-year-old female arrived at a location on Bellwood Place near Vance Street, believing he was meeting the teen for sex.

When the suspect entered the home, officers tried to take him into custody, but they say he resisted arrest. The suspect then reportedly drew a weapon and fired at officers attempting to arrest him. Officers from both agencies returned fire in response.

Officers involved were unharmed, but the suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene. There were no citizens injured during this incident.

The suspect has been identified as Lamar Deshawn Young of Harrisburg, N.C. Young was recently released from federal prison and, at the time of the shooting, was on active parole and required to wear a GPS ankle monitor as a condition of his release.

Young had previously served time in both state and federal prison systems for manslaughter and various drug and weapons-related offenses.

The incident is currently being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) per Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and Kannapolis Police Department policy.

Officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol with any officer-involved shooting incidents. Once the investigation is completed, information will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review, which is also standard protocol.

Kannapolis City Councilman Darrell Jackson praised the actions of officers and pointed out how rare crime of this nature is for Kannapolis.

“We’ve had a business here for 37 years, we’ve never experienced anything of that nature,” Jackson said. “Hats off to these folks for following and being able to identify something of that nature, anytime our children are at risk, it’s nice to know that someone is monitoring and watching and we have a lot of confidence in our police department.”

