Mint Hill man charged with assaulting officers, breaching Capitol during Jan. 6 riot

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mint Hill man has been arrested in connection to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jau. 6, 2021.

Investigators say 36-year-old David Paul Daniel assaulted U.S. Capitol police officers during the Capitol breach as lawmakers were certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

At one point, investigators say Daniel was at the front of the mob trying to break their way inside. They also allege he helped lead rioters pushing against barricades.

Agents say they identified him in part from the clothes he was wearing. He was wearing some of the same clothes in photos on social media.

According to the FBI, Daniel was arrested Thursday and charged with felony assault, resisting or impeding certain officers and civil disorder.

In addition, he faces several misdemeanor offenses including:

Entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Willfully and knowingly engaging in an act of physical violence in the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

Daniel will make his initial appearance in the western district of North Carolina.

