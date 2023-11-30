PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Medic: Trooper injured in I-77 crash

No other information was immediately available.
The crash happened near mile marker 15.5.
The crash happened near mile marker 15.5.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was hurt in a crash on Interstate 77, according to Medic.

The crash happened on the northbound side of I-77 near mile marker 15.5 in north Charlotte area on Wednesday night. That’s in the area of Sunset Road.

Medic confirmed highway patrol was involved and the trooper was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
10K customers without power near Lake Norman
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said the bruises to the woman's face are part of the investigation.
‘It’s what you expect’: All charges dropped against woman punched in face by CMPD officer
The deadly shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Man shot dead by officers in Kannapolis child sex crime investigation
Bennie Deyon Anthony Calvin, 44, of Linwood was charged.
Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen gun, drugs
Raymond Jerel Callicutt, 42, was charged.
Man charged with murder of unborn child after Rowan Co. home invasion

Latest News

The wreck happened around 3:25 p.m. along the highway at Mile Marker 54.
4-vehicle crash along I-485 Outer in southeast Charlotte closes road
The wreck happened around 3:25 p.m. along the highway at Mile Marker 54.
4-vehicle crash along I-485 Outer in southeast Charlotte closes road
The wreck happened around 6:30 p.m. on the highway at Mile Marker 20.8.
Crash closes multiple lanes on I-77 North in Huntersville
The problem is the construction going on along Brookshire Boulevard near Mount...
Roadway construction causing headaches for drivers along Brookshire Blvd.