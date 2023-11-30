Mecklenburg Co. judge to make decision on releasing bodycam video from controversial arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An attorney for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will ask a judge on Thursday morning to release body-worn camera video of a recent controversial arrest in south Charlotte.

The incident unfolded as police tried to arrest Christina Pierre and a man after CMPD said they were smoking marijuana and had a gun. The district attorney has since dropped the charges against Pierre, but the internal investigation into the officers’ actions is ongoing.

Before the bodycam video can be released, North Carolina state law requires a judge to decide whether or not it should be released to the public. That hearing is scheduled to begin at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse at 11 a.m.

Video filmed by a bystander on the morning of Nov. 13 outside the Bojangles along Arrowood Road and South Tryon Street showed multiple officers holding Pierre to the ground while arresting her.

Police said she resisted arrest and punched an officer in the face, leading a responding officer to punch and kick her numerous times, targeting a specific nerve in order to get her to comply.

Pierre’s attorney, Lauren Newton, said her client was smoking a legal substance and officers went too far.

“What you see is the police not taking no for an answer and making an arrest that was an unlawful arrest to begin with,” Newton said.

Newton said there are 28 videos the judge will review and consider releasing to the public. She claims the videos will prove her client did not hit the officer first.

“I think that the public does deserve the right to see this video,” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said. “I’m confident the public will see this video.”

Related: ‘It’s what you expect’: All charges dropped against woman punched in face by CMPD officer

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.