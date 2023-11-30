Mecklenburg Co. judge agrees to release videos from controversial arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A judge has ruled that all of the recordings from a controversial arrest in south Charlotte should be released after finding there is “compelling public interest.”

The ruling was made during a hearing Thursday morning. Personal indentifiers such as an address, along with any portion showing undergarments or body parts, will be redacted, the court ordered.

All the videos will not be released until the Charlotte City Council reviews them, according to the ruling. Once that review is complete, the videos will be released the next day.

The swearing-in for the city council is scheduled for Dec. 6, followed by the regular Dec. 11 meeting. The videos will be released by Dec. 12.

The incident unfolded as police tried to arrest Christina Pierre and a man after CMPD said they were smoking marijuana and had a gun. The district attorney has since dropped the charges against Pierre, but the internal investigation into the officers’ actions is ongoing.

Video filmed by a bystander on the morning of Nov. 13 outside the Bojangles along Arrowood Road and South Tryon Street showed multiple officers holding Pierre to the ground while arresting her.

Police said she resisted arrest and punched an officer in the face, leading a responding officer to punch and kick her numerous times, targeting a specific nerve in order to get her to comply.

Pierre’s attorney, Lauren Newton, said her client was smoking a legal substance and officers went too far.

“What you see is the police not taking no for an answer and making an arrest that was an unlawful arrest to begin with,” Newton said.

Newton said there are 28 videos the judge would review, which included body camera, in-car video and intersection video. She claims the videos will prove her client did not hit the officer first.

“I think that the public does deserve the right to see this video,” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said. “I’m confident the public will see this video.”

