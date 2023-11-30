PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Hornets, Lowe’s team up to renovate amphitheater in Charlotte neighborhood

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for the project.
The goal is to enhance the accessibility and appeal of the amphitheater, while also uplifting the community.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Hornets and Lowe’s are helping renovate an outdoor amphitheater in Charlotte’s Grier Heights neighborhood.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for the project. The goal is to enhance the accessibility and appeal of the amphitheater, while also uplifting the community.

“Looking at uplifting a community is more than just the homes and the houses that bring together the community. It’s the spaces that bring the community together,” Betsy Mack, with the Charlotte Hornets Foundation, said.

Project leaders said renovations will include improvements to the structure and seating, power outlets, a stage canopy, landscaping and a public art installation, among other things.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
10K customers without power near Lake Norman
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said the bruises to the woman's face are part of the investigation.
‘It’s what you expect’: All charges dropped against woman punched in face by CMPD officer
The deadly shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Man shot dead by officers in Kannapolis child sex crime investigation
Bennie Deyon Anthony Calvin, 44, of Linwood was charged.
Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen gun, drugs
Raymond Jerel Callicutt, 42, was charged.
Man charged with murder of unborn child after Rowan Co. home invasion

Latest News

The goal is to enhance the accessibility and appeal of the amphitheater, while also uplifting...
Hornets, Lowe’s team up to renovate amphitheater in Charlotte neighborhood
On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll
Forever Family: Jimmy
Ever since 2010, Salisbury Police officers have made the rounds just before Christmas Day to...
Salisbury Police urge parents to fill out applications for free bikes
WBTV
Charlotte organization gives back to community