Hornets, Lowe’s team up to renovate amphitheater in Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Hornets and Lowe’s are helping renovate an outdoor amphitheater in Charlotte’s Grier Heights neighborhood.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for the project. The goal is to enhance the accessibility and appeal of the amphitheater, while also uplifting the community.

“Looking at uplifting a community is more than just the homes and the houses that bring together the community. It’s the spaces that bring the community together,” Betsy Mack, with the Charlotte Hornets Foundation, said.

Project leaders said renovations will include improvements to the structure and seating, power outlets, a stage canopy, landscaping and a public art installation, among other things.

