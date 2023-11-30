PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deputies: Man arrested after setting 2 vacant houses on fire in Iredell County

The two fires happened within a mile of one another on Sunday.
Barry Thomas Moose Jr.
Barry Thomas Moose Jr.(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly set two house fires within a mile of one another in Iredell County on Sunday morning.

The first fire happened just before 10 a.m. on Old Miller Road, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said. The second happened hours later on Island Ford Road.

Deputies said suspicious evidence was found at the first home, and a suspicious person was spotted near the scene of the second fire. A K-9 tracked the suspect, leading them to another home on Old Miller Road.

Investigators determined that 44-year-old Barry Thomas Moose, Jr. lived at the home. Deputies said detectives were familiar with Moose due to previous incidents involving intentionally-set fires.

Neither of the houses set on fire were occupied at the time of the incidents and no injuries occurred.

The Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of both fires to be arson and after collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses, warrants for Moose’s arrest were obtained.

Moose was arrested on Monday morning and booked into the Iredell County Detention Center. He is charged with two felony counts of burning an uninhabited building.

He is being held under a $225,000 bond stemming from the new charges, with an additional $20,000 bond set due to a felony probation violation. Jail records show he remains in custody.

Related: Suspected Charlotte serial arsonist arrested after allegedly burning same home twice

