Crash closes I-485 in northeast Charlotte, 3 hurt

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash has closed a section of I-485 in northeast Charlotte on Thursday.

The crash happened just before 10:45 a.m. on the inner loop near Exit 32 to North Tryon Street, the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said.

NCDOT said all four lanes are closed in the area. The roadway is not expected to completely clear until about 1:45 p.m.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible, although NCDOT said those needing to travel there should take Exit 32, turn left on North Tryon Street and turn right onto the ramp to re-access I-485.

Medic said three people were taken to the hospital following the crash, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.