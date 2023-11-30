PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crash closes I-485 in northeast Charlotte, 3 hurt

The crash happened on the inner loop near Exit 32 to North Tryon Street.
Three people were hurt in a crash that has closed I-485 Inner near North Tryon Street.
Three people were hurt in a crash that has closed I-485 Inner near North Tryon Street.(KTTC)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash has closed a section of I-485 in northeast Charlotte on Thursday.

The crash happened just before 10:45 a.m. on the inner loop near Exit 32 to North Tryon Street, the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said.

NCDOT said all four lanes are closed in the area. The roadway is not expected to completely clear until about 1:45 p.m.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible, although NCDOT said those needing to travel there should take Exit 32, turn left on North Tryon Street and turn right onto the ramp to re-access I-485.

Medic said three people were taken to the hospital following the crash, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

