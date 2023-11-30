PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Corvian Community School fires director and founder for misuse of funds

Stacey Haskell founded the school in 2010 and served as its executive director
Corvian Community School in Charlotte
Corvian Community School in Charlotte(Corvian Community School Facebook Page)
By Naomi Kowles
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Corvian Community School board of directors voted to fire its founder and executive director Stacey Haskell in a special meeting on Wednesday night.

In a decision announced to school members late Wednesday night and shared with WBTV, board chair and vice chair Ed Franklin and Jesh Humphrey said an independent review had revealed a pattern of mismanagement of school resources as well as a workplace culture that “fell short” of the Corvian mission.

The review began after concerns raised to the Board in October, the letter stated. In Haskell’s termination letter, the board wrote that they were terminating her for cause.

“Termination for cause was based on substantial evidence of misuse funds as well as concerns over human resource matters,” her termination letter stated.

Haskell had been placed on leave already, according to documents from the Board previously shared with WBTV. Interim director Nicki Sinclair will continue on in her role for the time being, the Board said Wednesday night.

According to the termination letter, Haskell’s termination became effective on November 29. She will not be entitled to further compensation or benefits after that date, the letter said.

“This was not a decision that was made lightly,” Franklin and Humphrey wrote in the announcement. “Ms. Haskell founded Corvian, and under her leadership we have grown from a small private school with 15 students to a K-12 charter school with 1,300 students with state-of-the-art academic and athletic facilities, including a brand-new elementary school on track to open in fall of 2024.”

The letter said that the financial health of the school remained strong, but that the review had identified opportunities for “policy and process improvements”.

The review also identified gaps in its fiscal policies, which the letter stated will be addressed in an upcoming Board meeting.

Haskell founded the charter school in 2010 and granted charter status in 2012. Its charter was renewed for another 10-year term by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction in 2021, the longest renewal term offered to charter schools.

WBTV has been investigating Corvian Community School for weeks, after numerous parents, donors, and staff members reached out to express concern with the school leadership.

In the most recent board meeting, an unusually large turnout expressed frustration to the Board for failing to directly respond to parent and donor concerns.

Representatives for Corvian’s Board of Directors declined further comment upon publishing, citing privacy concerns for a personnel matter. When Stacey Haskell was reached, she declined comment at this time.

This coverage is developing.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Man shot dead by officers in Kannapolis child sex crime investigation
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said the bruises to the woman's face are part of the investigation.
‘It’s what you expect’: All charges dropped against woman punched in face by CMPD officer
Four UCPS schools are closed Wednesday due to a power outage in the Waxhaw and Marvin areas.
Multiple Union County schools closed Wednesday due to power outage
North Carolina State Highway Patrol crash I-77
Medic: Trooper injured in I-77 crash
power outage generic
Power restored to nearly 4,000 Duke Energy customers in Cabarrus County

Latest News

Officials estimate that more than 18,000 locals could become eligible for Medicaid under the...
Medicaid expansion coming to Cabarrus County
The residents completed the eight-week program this fall.
Citizens graduate from Kannapolis 101 Academy
Gabriela Neufeld
CMS high school teacher arrested, accused of sexual activity with student
Bystanders captured video of a CMPD officer hitting a woman multiple times during an arrest in...
Mecklenburg Co. judge to make decision on releasing bodycam video from controversial arrest