Corvian Community School fires director and founder for misuse of funds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Corvian Community School board of directors voted to fire its founder and executive director Stacey Haskell in a special meeting on Wednesday night.

In a decision announced to school members late Wednesday night and shared with WBTV, board chair and vice chair Ed Franklin and Jesh Humphrey said an independent review had revealed a pattern of mismanagement of school resources as well as a workplace culture that “fell short” of the Corvian mission.

The review began after concerns raised to the Board in October, the letter stated. In Haskell’s termination letter, the board wrote that they were terminating her for cause.

“Termination for cause was based on substantial evidence of misuse funds as well as concerns over human resource matters,” her termination letter stated.

Haskell had been placed on leave already, according to documents from the Board previously shared with WBTV. Interim director Nicki Sinclair will continue on in her role for the time being, the Board said Wednesday night.

According to the termination letter, Haskell’s termination became effective on November 29. She will not be entitled to further compensation or benefits after that date, the letter said.

“This was not a decision that was made lightly,” Franklin and Humphrey wrote in the announcement. “Ms. Haskell founded Corvian, and under her leadership we have grown from a small private school with 15 students to a K-12 charter school with 1,300 students with state-of-the-art academic and athletic facilities, including a brand-new elementary school on track to open in fall of 2024.”

The letter said that the financial health of the school remained strong, but that the review had identified opportunities for “policy and process improvements”.

The review also identified gaps in its fiscal policies, which the letter stated will be addressed in an upcoming Board meeting.

Haskell founded the charter school in 2010 and granted charter status in 2012. Its charter was renewed for another 10-year term by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction in 2021, the longest renewal term offered to charter schools.

WBTV has been investigating Corvian Community School for weeks, after numerous parents, donors, and staff members reached out to express concern with the school leadership.

In the most recent board meeting, an unusually large turnout expressed frustration to the Board for failing to directly respond to parent and donor concerns.

Representatives for Corvian’s Board of Directors declined further comment upon publishing, citing privacy concerns for a personnel matter. When Stacey Haskell was reached, she declined comment at this time.

This coverage is developing.

