CMS high school teacher arrested, accused of sexual activity with student

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A science teacher at South Mecklenburg High School was arrested after she allegedly engaged in sexual activity with a student, police said.

The allegations against 26-year-old Gabriela Neufeld arose on Wednesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. She was arrested following an interview.

Court records state that Neufeld and the student engaged in “intercourse or a sexual act” at least five times since Oct. 18.

“We take this matter seriously,” South Meck Principal Marc Angerer said in a message to families. “We share your concerns regarding this situation. The safety and security of our students and staff is of the utmost importance to us all, and while this is a troubling situation, it is being managed by law enforcement.”

Police said Neufeld and an 18-year-old student engaged in the sex acts away from the school, at a location along Closeburn Road near the Park Road Park.

She is charged with five counts of felony sexual activity with a student, records show.

Neufeld was released from jail early Thursday morning. Records state her bond was set at $75,000.

