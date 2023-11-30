PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMS high school teacher arrested, accused of sexual activity with student

Police said the allegations against the South Meck teacher arose on Wednesday.
Records state that the South Meck science teacher engaged in sexual acts with the student at least five times since Oct. 18.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A science teacher at South Mecklenburg High School was arrested after she allegedly engaged in sexual activity with a student, police said.

The allegations against 26-year-old Gabriela Neufeld arose on Wednesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. She was arrested following an interview.

Court records state that Neufeld and the student engaged in “intercourse or a sexual act” at least five times since Oct. 18.

“We take this matter seriously,” South Meck Principal Marc Angerer said in a message to families. “We share your concerns regarding this situation. The safety and security of our students and staff is of the utmost importance to us all, and while this is a troubling situation, it is being managed by law enforcement.”

Police said Neufeld and an 18-year-old student engaged in the sex acts away from the school, at a location along Closeburn Road near the Park Road Park.

She is charged with five counts of felony sexual activity with a student, records show.

Neufeld was released from jail early Thursday morning. Records state her bond was set at $75,000.

Related: Former CMS teacher facing sex charges involving student, records show

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Man shot dead by officers in Kannapolis child sex crime investigation
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said the bruises to the woman's face are part of the investigation.
‘It’s what you expect’: All charges dropped against woman punched in face by CMPD officer
Four UCPS schools are closed Wednesday due to a power outage in the Waxhaw and Marvin areas.
Multiple Union County schools closed Wednesday due to power outage
power outage generic
Power restored to nearly 4,000 Duke Energy customers in Cabarrus County
At least two windows were shattered by apparent gunshots on Tuesday evening.
Apparent gunshots shatter Starbucks windows at north Charlotte shopping center

Latest News

Officials estimate that more than 18,000 locals could become eligible for Medicaid under the...
Medicaid expansion coming to Cabarrus County
The residents completed the eight-week program this fall.
Citizens graduate from Kannapolis 101 Academy
Bystanders captured video of a CMPD officer hitting a woman multiple times during an arrest in...
Mecklenburg Co. judge to make decision on releasing bodycam video from controversial arrest
Tanae Ramsey
Police: Woman arrested after intentionally hitting officers with vehicle in Union County