CMPD: Woman struck, killed while crossing street in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A woman died after being hit by a car while crossing The Plaza in east Charlotte early Thursday morning, police said.

The collision happened shortly after 12 a.m. in the 2800 block of The Plaza, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the woman, identified as Lisa Pettis, 58, in the roadway with serious injuries, according to the CMPD. She was taken to Atrium Health Main and pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators said Pettis was trying to cross The Plaza when she was struck by a 2021 Hyundai Kona. They added the victim was not in a crosswalk.

The driver of the Hyundai was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was not impaired, according to police.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed it or has information about the case is asked to call 704-432-2169, extension 3.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.