PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Citizens graduate from Kannapolis 101 Academy

The residents completed the eight-week program this fall.
The residents completed the eight-week program this fall.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Kannapolis residents who completed the Kannapolis 101 Academy were recently recognized by the Kannapolis City Council.

The residents completed the eight-week program this fall. The academy included visiting city departments, meeting staff and getting a behind the scenes look at the services and function of the City. They learn about the police, fire and parks and recreation departments, how to plan a budget for the City, gain an understanding about economic development and how planning guidelines impact development. Streets, transit and the Downtown Revitalization Project are also topics that were explored.

Graduating from the program this year were: Dave Argabrite, Linda Chininga, Yolanda Cooke, Bob Doty, Kemp Edwards, Serena Edwards, Zach Erwin, Naomi Hatchell, Austin Johnson, Ted Laukaitis, Darrell Lipe, Mylene Matthews Manzano, Sam Merchak, Isaac Miller, Patricia Parr, Willie Rash, Melinda Richardson, Donna Safrit, Joyce Schmit, Patricia Sellers, Jamie Smith, Pamela Smith, Arthette Stafford Walker, Beryl Torrence, Cindy Truesdale, and Debbie Wilkinson.

If you are interested in the next Kannapolis 101 Academy please visit kannapolisnc.gov/GetInvolved and complete an application or contact: Erika Riley at eriley@kannapolisnc.gov or 704.920.4316. Classes are free and held each September to November.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Man shot dead by officers in Kannapolis child sex crime investigation
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said the bruises to the woman's face are part of the investigation.
‘It’s what you expect’: All charges dropped against woman punched in face by CMPD officer
Four UCPS schools are closed Wednesday due to a power outage in the Waxhaw and Marvin areas.
Multiple Union County schools closed Wednesday due to power outage
power outage generic
Power restored to nearly 4,000 Duke Energy customers in Cabarrus County
At least two windows were shattered by apparent gunshots on Tuesday evening.
Apparent gunshots shatter Starbucks windows at north Charlotte shopping center

Latest News

Officials estimate that more than 18,000 locals could become eligible for Medicaid under the...
Medicaid expansion coming to Cabarrus County
Gabriela Neufeld
CMS high school teacher arrested, accused of sexual activity with student
Bystanders captured video of a CMPD officer hitting a woman multiple times during an arrest in...
Mecklenburg Co. judge to make decision on releasing bodycam video from controversial arrest
Tanae Ramsey
Police: Woman arrested after intentionally hitting officers with vehicle in Union County