Citizens graduate from Kannapolis 101 Academy

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Kannapolis residents who completed the Kannapolis 101 Academy were recently recognized by the Kannapolis City Council.

The residents completed the eight-week program this fall. The academy included visiting city departments, meeting staff and getting a behind the scenes look at the services and function of the City. They learn about the police, fire and parks and recreation departments, how to plan a budget for the City, gain an understanding about economic development and how planning guidelines impact development. Streets, transit and the Downtown Revitalization Project are also topics that were explored.

Graduating from the program this year were: Dave Argabrite, Linda Chininga, Yolanda Cooke, Bob Doty, Kemp Edwards, Serena Edwards, Zach Erwin, Naomi Hatchell, Austin Johnson, Ted Laukaitis, Darrell Lipe, Mylene Matthews Manzano, Sam Merchak, Isaac Miller, Patricia Parr, Willie Rash, Melinda Richardson, Donna Safrit, Joyce Schmit, Patricia Sellers, Jamie Smith, Pamela Smith, Arthette Stafford Walker, Beryl Torrence, Cindy Truesdale, and Debbie Wilkinson.

If you are interested in the next Kannapolis 101 Academy please visit kannapolisnc.gov/GetInvolved and complete an application or contact: Erika Riley at eriley@kannapolisnc.gov or 704.920.4316. Classes are free and held each September to November.

