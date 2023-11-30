PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Bidens to take part in National Christmas Tree lighting


In this image made from video, the National Christmas Tree hangs from a crane in front of the White House as a crew works to lift it back up after it fell, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, amid high winter winds.(AP Video)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Despite the toppling of the tree by high winds earlier this week, the National Christmas Tree lighting is still a go for Thursday night.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff in the event on the White House Ellipse.

According to the National Park Service, the 40-foot-tall Norway spruce from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest fell over around 1 p.m. Tuesday during heavy wind gusts that reached as high at 46 mph at nearby Reagan National Airport.

After replacing a snapped cable, the tree was back upright later that day, an official said.

The tree had been planted two weeks ago.

The lighting of the tree is an annual White House holiday tradition with a countdown and musical performances. This year’s musical performances include Dionne Warwick and St. Vincent.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

