PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Woman creates doll line representing HBCUs

A woman has taken her love for dolls and her pride for HBCUs to create a line of dolls. (WFAA, FAMILY PHOTOS, INSTAGRAM POSTS, CNN)
By WFAA via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (WFAA) - A Texas woman has taken her love for dolls and her pride for historically Black colleges to create a line of dolls, that represent historically Black colleges and universities.

As a little girl, Brook Hart Jones loved dolls.

As a young lady, she attended an HBCU. As a grown woman, three years ago, she decided to get an old classmate a gift.

“I was looking for an HBCU doll to gift someone during the pandemic and couldn’t find it. And I was shocked and I’m like surely these exist,” Jones said.

But dolls representing students at historically Black colleges and universities did not exist.

So, the Dallas toy buyer, furloughed by her company during COVID lockdowns, decided to make some herself.

“And so that’s how it came about,” Jones said.

Jones handmade them, her husband packaged them, and they sent them to the few folks who bought them.

The line, now called HBCyoU Dolls, is sold everywhere.

They’re now sold at Target, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Amazon and young black girls all over the country are buying and loving them.

The 11 HBCU dolls have different skin tones and hair textures, but they also have different interests.

“They all have positions of leadership and unique backgrounds,” Jones said.

Autumn is a majorette and business major, and Nicole is the homecoming queen and premed.

“It is the opportunity to plant the seed of higher learning, teach about HBCUs,” Jones said.

After noticing that the dolls she had as a little girl did not look like her, Jones made sure the ones she’s making now, not only look like the girls who get them but also show them what they can achieve.

“They see themselves; they see what they can be, what they can achieve, what they can become,” Jones said.

Perhaps a present for your daughter this holiday season, unlike any other and available in plenty of stores near you.

“I don’t think there’s any better gift to give,” Jones said.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
10K customers without power near Lake Norman
Bennie Deyon Anthony Calvin, 44, of Linwood was charged.
Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen gun, drugs
Raymond Jerel Callicutt, 42, was charged.
Man charged with murder of unborn child after Rowan Co. home invasion
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said the bruises to the woman's face are part of the investigation.
‘It’s what you expect’: All charges dropped against woman punched in face by CMPD officer
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is holding a news conference on Tuesday morning, one day...
Panthers owner to address Reich firing, introduce interim coach Chris Tabor

Latest News

After taxes, Ham took home $71,259.
Charlotte woman cans $100K from scratch-off
Miller Lite is selling "Beercrackers" this holiday season.
Miller Lite debuts ‘Beercracker’ nutcracker
In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey...
US military Osprey aircraft with 8 aboard crashes off southern Japan, at least 1 dead
Darius Rucker performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in...
Country singer Darius Rucker to receive ‘Hollywood Walk of Fame’ star next month
At least two windows were shattered by apparent gunshots on Tuesday evening.
Apparent gunshots shatter Starbucks windows at north Charlotte shopping center