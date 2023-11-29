Wednesday starts with coldest morning of the year, afternoon highs stay chilly

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The coldest morning of the year is in store for Wednesday morning, along with the chilliest afternoon temperatures of the week.

Temperatures Wednesday morning will dip into the low 20s in parts of the Charlotte area, with highs only reaching the upper 40s.

Thursday will also get off to a cold start, but will warm up more in the afternoon as highs will top out in the upper 50s.

Our next rain chance arrives Friday when scattered rain chances and a cold front arrive. Showers could continue into the weekend, along with the potential for a storm.

