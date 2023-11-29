WBTV Getting Answers: 89-year-old man attacked by pit bulls in Lenoir, dogs not deemed dangerous

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Caldwell County resident contacted WBTV for help after he said his 89-year-old father was attacked by pit bulls and Animal Care and Enforcement did not seize the dogs.

Cecil Palmer had to go to the hospital about a month ago after he says three of his neighbors’ pit bulls knocked him to the ground and bit him.

“Them dogs come running at me and knocked me down,” Palmer said. “Bit me a couple times. You can’t outrun them dogs.”

Palmer had to go to the hospital.

Photos show bite marks on his jean jacket and injuries on his wrist and knee.

“His left arm was chewed up to pieces,” his wife Margie told WBTV. “I tried to get something to wrap around it and soak up the blood.”

WBTV contacted Caldwell County to find out why the dogs were not seized or deemed dangerous dogs.

In a statement, a county spokesperson said:

“Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement conducted a thorough investigation into the incident, which occurred at on or near the property line of 122 Medowview Place SW, Lenoir, on October 18, 2023. During the investigation, the Animal Care Officer found the victim suffered a single bite wound to his arm. The Officer spoke with a neighbor who expressed concerns about the dogs, and he attempted to speak with another neighbor.

The Animal Care Officer did find the dog was a dangerous dog. He filed a potentially dangerous dog notice with the dog owner. The dog owner appealed the notice to the Dangerous Dog Board. The Dangerous Dog Board decided not to declare the dog dangerous.

This case was the first involving these dogs, and Animal Care had received no prior complaints about the dogs. Since the incident, the dog owner has installed a fence around his backyard and told Animal Care that he is only letting the dogs out in his backyard.”

Palmer says incidents have happened in the past and gone unreported.

Neighbors told WBTV that in one instance one of the pit bulls killed another dog.

Cecil and Margie said they do not feel comfortable walking outside anymore.

“That little fence in the back don’t look like it’ll hold a dog that large,” Palmer said.

WBTV contacted the owner of the dogs in question but did not get a response for this story.

We are asking the county what criteria went into the decision by the Dangerous Dog Board.

