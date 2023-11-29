Video: CATS guards drag man with prosthetic leg away from Blue Line

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Video obtained by WBTV appears to show CATS bus security guards dragging a man with a prosthetic leg away from the Blue Line.

The controversial incident happened on Nov. 17.

Officials say the man spent hours drinking from a bottle on the platform, and surveillance footage shows him falling off a bench and losing his prosthetic leg.

Employees with Strategic Security Corp, a company that provides security for CATS, found the man on the ground and attempted to communicate with him, but he was too intoxicated. The workers advised the man to leave because he didn’t have a ticket, but he refused to cooperate.

Footage shows the employees lift the man off the ground and forcibly pull him away from the fare zone. In another video angle, he’s being dragged across the ground. One guard brought the man’s prosthetic leg and belongings over afterward, and he eventually picked everything up and left the area.

CATS released the following statement regarding the incident:

“Upon review of the incident, the contractor relieved the three guards of their duties and recommended their termination. Additionally, all guards who witnessed the incident faced disciplinary action and will undergo additional training. CATS supports and endorses the decisions made by the contractor.”

The statement goes on to say the guards should have called for medical assistance and called the Cats Connect Team.

