Previewing the Uptown Holiday Market with some ‘Beyond Amazing’ Donuts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - December is here very soon, meaning holiday events are starting to pop up all across the city!

In Uptown, an event looks to combine the vibrance of city life with the holiday spirit.

Uptown Charlotte encourages citizens to jingle all the way to the Uptown Holiday Market! Whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect holiday gift or just looking for a festive outing, the Uptown Holiday Market has something for everyone.

The market will be made up of vendors selling traditional handmade crafts, gifts, Christmas items, and foods. It is a great way to kick off the holiday season AND support local businesses!

The market will run from Nov. 30 through Dec. 3, a perfect place to stop in uptown for ACC Championship activities.

Admission for the holiday market is free and can be found in the heart of uptown Charlotte at One South located at Trade & Tryon.

Marcus Goggins of Beyond Amazing Donuts joined QC Life to unveil some of the new holiday flavors the donut shop will have available at the Uptown Holiday Market.

