Police: Man shot, killed during child sex crime investigation in Kannapolis

Employees at a nearby business said there was a reported shooting and some businesses were on lockdown.
The suspect’s name has not been released at this time.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was shot and killed by police after opening fire at officers trying to place him under arrest in Kannapolis, authorities said.

Deputies with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office were working in conjunction with officers with the Kannapolis Police Department as part of a joint operation targeting internet crimes against children and child sex predators, according to the KPD.

Around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, a 33-year-old who had been chatting online with whom he believed to be a 15-year-old girl arrived at a location on Bellwood Place in Kannapolis believing he was meeting the teen for sex, police said.

Bellwood Place is near the intersection of Vance Street and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, and not far from the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers ballpark.

Officers tried to place the suspect in custody when they entered the home off Bellwood Place, but he resisted arrest, according to the department.

The suspect then drew a weapon and fired at officers attempting to arrest him, according to Kannapolis Police. Officers from both agencies returned fire in response.

Officers involved were unharmed, but the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. No one else was hurt during the incident.

Police crime scene tape is up near the Food Lion by Dale Earnhardt Boulevard and there is a heavy law enforcement presence.

WBTV is working to gather more information. Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

