Police: Man charged after dog killed, buried in Gaston Co.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A dog was killed following a domestic violence situation in Gaston County and a man has now been charged, police said.

Police and animal care and enforcement officers were called to a home on School Street in Belmont on Tuesday after receiving an anonymous tip, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Detectives determined that a Siberian Husky mix breed dog was killed on Nov. 27. The animal was found buried at a different location, police said.

Calvin Todd Moore, 38, was arrested on outstanding charges from Cabarrus County, according to the department. He also faces a new charge of felony cruelty to animals.

He was given a total bond of $120,000 on both the Cabarrus County charges and the animal cruelty count.

Moore remains incarcerated in the Gaston County Jail awaiting his first court appearance, a news release stated.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704 866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.