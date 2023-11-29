PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: Man charged after dog killed, buried in Gaston Co.

Calvin Todd Moore remains incarcerated awaiting his first court appearance.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A dog was killed following a domestic violence situation in Gaston County and a man has now been charged, police said.

Police and animal care and enforcement officers were called to a home on School Street in Belmont on Tuesday after receiving an anonymous tip, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Detectives determined that a Siberian Husky mix breed dog was killed on Nov. 27. The animal was found buried at a different location, police said.

Calvin Todd Moore, 38, was arrested on outstanding charges from Cabarrus County, according to the department. He also faces a new charge of felony cruelty to animals.

He was given a total bond of $120,000 on both the Cabarrus County charges and the animal cruelty count.

Moore remains incarcerated in the Gaston County Jail awaiting his first court appearance, a news release stated.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704 866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

