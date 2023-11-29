Officials: Multiple Union County schools closed Wednesday due to power outage

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple schools in Union County are closed due to a power outage on Wednesday, district officials confirmed.

Marvin Ridge Middle, Marvin Ridge High, Sandy Ridge Elementary and Kensington Elementary schools are all closed as a result of the outages, which are centered in the Waxhaw and Marvin areas.

“At this time, we do not have an estimated time of restoration,” a message to students and staff said. “As a safety precaution and due to below-freezing temperatures, a decision has been made to cancel school at these campuses.”

A district spokesperson said principals will provide further updates to students and staff when they are available.

Officials said Union Power is aware of the outage.

