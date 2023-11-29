PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Officials: Multiple Union County schools closed Wednesday due to power outage

District officials said school is canceled out of precaution due to sub-freezing temperatures.
Four UCPS schools are closed Wednesday due to a power outage in the Waxhaw and Marvin areas.
Four UCPS schools are closed Wednesday due to a power outage in the Waxhaw and Marvin areas.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple schools in Union County are closed due to a power outage on Wednesday, district officials confirmed.

Marvin Ridge Middle, Marvin Ridge High, Sandy Ridge Elementary and Kensington Elementary schools are all closed as a result of the outages, which are centered in the Waxhaw and Marvin areas.

“At this time, we do not have an estimated time of restoration,” a message to students and staff said. “As a safety precaution and due to below-freezing temperatures, a decision has been made to cancel school at these campuses.”

A district spokesperson said principals will provide further updates to students and staff when they are available.

Officials said Union Power is aware of the outage.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

