PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

North Carolina moves closer to online sports betting, but not in time for Super Bowl

North Carolina is one step closer to implementing online sports gambling next year.
North Carolina is one step closer to implementing online sports gambling next year.(wbko)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina State Lottery Commission announced Wednesday that it had approved the form to be used for applications for sports betting licensure on Wednesday, taking a major step forward in the licensing potential operators in North Carolina - but will it be here in time enough for the big game?

Commission Chairman Ripley Rand doesn’t think so.

“We see questions about whether sports betting will be up and running in time for the Super Bowl,” Rand said, “It’s clear, however, with all the work remaining to be done and the timetable set out in state law that unfortunately won’t be the case.”

Rand did say that the application form approval is a key ingredient for getting the sports betting program online.

“Approving applications is a major step forward,” Rand said, “With all the progress we’ve made, we expect to be in a position early in the New Year to announce when sports betting can begin in North Carolina.”

Rand said that the approval makes it possible for the commission to begin taking applications for interactive sports wagering operators as well as any suppliers and providers needed to support the program.

“We know North Carolinians are wondering when the first bets can be made,” said Rand. “Lots of work still needs to be completed. The commission is going to be thoughtful and thorough in its rulemaking. We are committed to being open and transparent in what we do. And we are committed to ensuring fairness for everyone involved.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
10K customers without power near Lake Norman
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said the bruises to the woman's face are part of the investigation.
‘It’s what you expect’: All charges dropped against woman punched in face by CMPD officer
Bennie Deyon Anthony Calvin, 44, of Linwood was charged.
Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen gun, drugs
Raymond Jerel Callicutt, 42, was charged.
Man charged with murder of unborn child after Rowan Co. home invasion
Herbert Mark Potts was arrested at his home on Monday.
Deputies: Man arrested after deadly shooting at makeshift Iredell Co. gun range

Latest News

The controversial incident happened on Nov. 17.
Video: CATS guards drag man with prosthetic leg away from Blue Line
Ellen Bonfiglio saw the aftermath of the blaze and was stunned to hear what happened.
Drivers running over hoses hinder Wesley Chapel crews fighting house fire
Drivers running over hose lines hamper efforts to fight fire in Wesley Chapel, firefighters said.
Drivers running over hoses hinder Wesley Chapel crews fighting house fire
89-year-old Cecil Palmer says he received this bite during an attack by three pit bulls.
WBTV Getting Answers: 89-year-old man attacked by pit bulls in Lenoir, dogs not deemed dangerous
The deadly shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Man shot dead by officers in Kannapolis child sex crime investigation