Nearly 4,000 Duke Energy customers without power in Cabarrus County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:09 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly 4,000 Duke Energy customers are without power on Wednesday morning, the coldest of the year so far.

The outage was first reported around 3:30 a.m. and is centered just north of I-85 between Kannapolis Parkway and South Cannon Boulevard, according to Duke’s outage map.

More than 3,700 Duke Energy customers are without power in Cabarrus County on Wednesday.(Duke Energy outage map)

Duke said the outage was caused by an object coming into contact with power lines.

Power is expected to be restored to the area by 7 a.m.

Over in Gaston County, more than 1,700 customers are without power. The cause of that outage is not yet known, but power is expected to be restored by 8:15 a.m.

Outage maps from all utilities across North and South Carolina can be viewed here.

