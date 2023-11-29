Medicaid to expand Dec. 1 to include nearly 600,000 additional NC residents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Medicaid in North Carolina is set to expand on Dec. 1 to include nearly 600,000 more residents who have been stuck in ‘the gap.’

The policy change expands the range of income and household size residents need to qualify for benefits.

“It means life. It means that people who didn’t have coverage, who wanted to be able to go to the doctor, who wasn’t feeling well but, ‘I can’t afford it now...’ People, even if you had been denied before, sign up, because it’s opened up to so many more people,” pleaded 68-year-old cancer survivor DonnaMarie Woodson.

Woodson knows what it is like to live without healthcare. She was vigilant about her checkups and screenings and had reliable healthcare for decades until she and her family lost coverage in 2010.

She said, “I was like, you know, ‘I really don’t have that money to spend. I’ve been healthy. So I’ll roll the dice when we get insurance.’ You know, ‘I’ll take care of it then.’”

For more than two years, she did not have any health concerns. But once she got her coverage back, her world stopped in its tracks.

68-year-old Cancer Survivor DonnaMarie Woodson (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

“Just within that couple of years, stage three colon cancer. And to top it all off...breast cancer at the same time,” she said.

Her days turned into nothing but appointments, chemotherapy, and radiation.

She said the diagnosis shocked her, ”The realization that within that short span of time that I would have developed colon cancer to a stage three, and I didn’t have any symptoms.”

After years of treatment, she is cancer-free. Her fear was that there were hundreds of thousands of people in the position she was in.

“[There are] people are walking around without with disease, and they don’t know that they are sick. And if they don’t take care of it, they won’t be here anymore,” said Woodson.

When she heard North Carolina was expanding access to so many, she said she sobbed.

“When I got the call the morning that it was signed into law [earlier this year], I just burst into tears because I’ve been working on it for eight years,” explained Woodson, who lobbied in Raleigh and across the state for change. “There gonna be so many people whose lives are saved. And for me, that’s bottom line.”

To apply for coverage over the phone, in person, or via the mail, visit the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website. To apply online, visit ePASS.

The NC Medicaid expansion is set to include those with a higher range of income and larger household size. (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

