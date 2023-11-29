Man sought for assault in Salisbury with candle, shard of glass, arrested in Concord

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was taken into custody in Concord on charges that he assaulted someone in Salisbury.

Alonzo Ivery Gibson, Jr., 48, was arrested on Corban Ave. late Tuesday night and jailed on Wednesday. Gibson is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, terrorize/injure, breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering. Bond is set at $15,000.

Salisbury Police had issued warrants for Gibson’s arrest following an incident that was reported on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident began around 1:30 a.m. at a home in Salisbury. The homeowner said he heard a loud bang on the door. The suspect, now identified as Gibson, allegedly came into the house, pushing past the homeowner.

Gibson then threw a large candle at the victim, striking him with it. Gibson then used a large shard of glass to threaten the victim, according to police, before grabbing a coat from a hanger and running out of the house.

Gibson has an extensive criminal record. He is due in court on Wednesday on the latest charges.

