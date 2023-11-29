‘Just do the right thing’: Loved ones plead for community members to help them identify father’s killer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still working to identify the person(s) responsible for shooting and killing a man in northeast Charlotte.

Ralph Hammond was shot and killed at the home where he was living on Deaton Hill Drive in the Highland Park community in northeast Charlotte. The homicide happened in September of 2022. Hammond was just 56 years old, and no one has been charged for his killing.

Family members say Hammond was not only a loving father, but a role model to dozens of teens. He worked as a volunteer coach at Mallard Creek High School. He also started a weightlifting program in the home where he was living.

Hammond’s family members visited the home Tuesday morning and spoke about their father and their hopes of identifying his killer.

“It’s heavy on my heart that I can’t walk up to that door and see my dad open the door with a smile and be like, ‘dude what you doing here’,” said Zaire Crawford, Hammond’s son.

Crawford teared up during an interview with WBTV, explaining that me misses his father.

“A parent’s job is never done no matter how old you get,” said Crawford. “I need my dad.”

Reyona Hammond, Ralph Hammond’s daughter, said her father was always positive and had a goofy personality.

“If anybody was hungry, he was there. If someone needed shelter, he was there. If someone needed guidance or someone to sit and listen, he was an awesome listener,” she explained.

Zaire Crawford and Reyona Hammond, both said it was important to their family that their father’s killer be identified and charged.

“We’ve come up with a lot of theories and the conclusion is we just don’t know,” said Reyona Hammond.

Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said detectives are still trying to generate new leads in the case.

“It’s very unclear as to why this happened. I mean this is just senseless taking of life here,” said Smith.

Ralph Hammond’s family members are pleading for community members to call police if they have information about the homicide.

“Do what’s right. As my father would, do what’s right,” said Crawford.

Anyone with information about the killing of Ralph Hammond is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

