PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘Just do the right thing’: Loved ones plead for community members to help them identify father’s killer

Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still working to identify the...
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still working to identify the person(s) responsible for shooting and killing a man in northeast Charlotte.(Hammond Family)
By Alex Giles
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still working to identify the person(s) responsible for shooting and killing a man in northeast Charlotte.

Ralph Hammond was shot and killed at the home where he was living on Deaton Hill Drive in the Highland Park community in northeast Charlotte. The homicide happened in September of 2022. Hammond was just 56 years old, and no one has been charged for his killing.

Family members say Hammond was not only a loving father, but a role model to dozens of teens. He worked as a volunteer coach at Mallard Creek High School. He also started a weightlifting program in the home where he was living.

Hammond’s family members visited the home Tuesday morning and spoke about their father and their hopes of identifying his killer.

“It’s heavy on my heart that I can’t walk up to that door and see my dad open the door with a smile and be like, ‘dude what you doing here’,” said Zaire Crawford, Hammond’s son.

Crawford teared up during an interview with WBTV, explaining that me misses his father.

“A parent’s job is never done no matter how old you get,” said Crawford. “I need my dad.”

Reyona Hammond, Ralph Hammond’s daughter, said her father was always positive and had a goofy personality.

“If anybody was hungry, he was there. If someone needed shelter, he was there. If someone needed guidance or someone to sit and listen, he was an awesome listener,” she explained.

Zaire Crawford and Reyona Hammond, both said it was important to their family that their father’s killer be identified and charged.

“We’ve come up with a lot of theories and the conclusion is we just don’t know,” said Reyona Hammond.

Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said detectives are still trying to generate new leads in the case.

“It’s very unclear as to why this happened. I mean this is just senseless taking of life here,” said Smith.

Ralph Hammond’s family members are pleading for community members to call police if they have information about the homicide.

“Do what’s right. As my father would, do what’s right,” said Crawford.

Anyone with information about the killing of Ralph Hammond is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
10K customers without power near Lake Norman
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said the bruises to the woman's face are part of the investigation.
‘It’s what you expect’: All charges dropped against woman punched in face by CMPD officer
Bennie Deyon Anthony Calvin, 44, of Linwood was charged.
Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen gun, drugs
Raymond Jerel Callicutt, 42, was charged.
Man charged with murder of unborn child after Rowan Co. home invasion
Herbert Mark Potts was arrested at his home on Monday.
Deputies: Man arrested after deadly shooting at makeshift Iredell Co. gun range

Latest News

After taxes, Ham took home $71,259.
Charlotte woman cans $100K from scratch-off
At least two windows were shattered by apparent gunshots on Tuesday evening.
Apparent gunshots shatter Starbucks windows at north Charlotte shopping center
Jatoia Potts lost both her children after she couldn't explain injuries on the younger one.
Best interest of the child: No-win scenario
Four UCPS schools are closed Wednesday due to a power outage in the Waxhaw and Marvin areas.
Officials: Multiple Union County schools closed Wednesday due to power outage