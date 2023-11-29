‘Just do the right thing’: Loved ones plead for community to help identify father’s killer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still working to identify the person(s) responsible for shooting and killing a man in northeast Charlotte.

Ralph Hammond was shot and killed at his home on Deaton Hill Drive in the Highland Park community in northeast Charlotte last September. Hammond was just 56 years old, and no one has been charged for his killing.

Family members said Hammond was not only a loving father, but a role model to dozens of teens. He worked as a volunteer coach at Mallard Creek High School. He also started a weightlifting program at his home.

Hammond’s family members visited the home Tuesday morning and spoke about their father and their hopes of identifying his killer.

“It’s heavy on my heart that I can’t walk up to that door and see my dad open the door with a smile and be like, ‘dude what you doing here’,” Zaire Crawford, Hammond’s son, said.

Crawford teared up during an interview with WBTV, describing how much he misses his father.

“A parent’s job is never done, no matter how old you get,” he said. “I need my dad.”

Reyona Hammond, Ralph’s daughter, said her father was always positive and had a goofy personality.

“If anybody was hungry, he was there,” she said. “If someone needed shelter, he was there. If someone needed guidance or someone to sit and listen, he was an awesome listener.”

Hammond’s kids both said it was important to their family that their father’s killer be identified and charged.

“We’ve come up with a lot of theories and the conclusion is we just don’t know,” Reyona said.

Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said detectives are still trying to generate new leads in the case.

“It’s very unclear as to why this happened,” Smith said. “I mean this is just senseless taking of life here.”

Hammond’s family is pleading for the community to call police if they have information about the homicide.

“Do what’s right,” Crawford said. “As my father would, do what’s right.”

Anyone with information about the murder should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips through the P3 Tips app.

