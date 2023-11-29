Drivers running over hoses hinder Wesley Chapel crews fighting house fire

WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters battling a massive house fire in Union County had to deal with drivers running over water supply lines cutting off their ability to fight the flames.

Now, the Wesley Chapel Fire Department is warning drivers about running over their hoses.

There is simply no nearby access to water, so crews had to stretch lines hundreds of feet to get the job done. But drivers stuck behind the lines kept running them over, cutting off the water supply.

Cade Kulehler was driving along the road when flames burned through a house along Farm Creek Road Tuesday. He says there were fire hose lines all over the place and it was hard not to see them.

“People are doing their jobs to save lives and property and family members, and I feel like that’s a little more important than taking the time to dodge a hose,” Kulehler said.

The Wesley Chapel Fire Department arrived to find flames ripping through just about every square inch making it a tough fight to begin with. But what hampered the operation wasn’t the lack of effort, it was the lack of water.

Ellen Bonfiglio saw the aftermath of the blaze and was stunned to hear what happened.

“And they would continuously run over the waterlines, which would prevent the water from coming through to allow the fire to be put out,” she said.

Fire officials say several cars drove over the main supply hoses, damaging two 100-foot sections of the hose, each time shutting off water to the trucks for around 10 minutes.

The fire chief went online to express his concern. He says, “At the other end of the hose is somebody’s property we’re trying to save, and even more importantly, firefighters inside of a burning house and possibly someone’s life we’re trying to save.”

⚠️⚠️IMPORTANT MESSAGE⚠️⚠️ Yesterday, Wesley Chapel along with Waxhaw were dispatched to a structure fire in the area of... Posted by Wesley Chapel Fire Department on Wednesday, November 29, 2023

According to North Carolina law, it’s illegal to drive over fire hoses at any time while they’re being used to suppress a fire. Neighbors wonder why getting to a water supply proved so difficult. Officials say there are no hydrants anywhere in the area which begs the question … why?

“They need more fire hydrants in these rural areas so that they can put fires out,” Bonfiglio said.

WBTV talked to family members and the good news is everyone made it out of the home okay.

