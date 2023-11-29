Crash closes multiple lanes on I-77 North in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash closed multiple lanes along I-77 North in Huntersville Tuesday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The wreck happened around 6:30 p.m. on the highway at Mile Marker 20.8.

Officials advised four of six lanes were closed. Heavy traffic was expected, and travelers were urged to seek an alternate route.

NCDOT predicts the lanes would be reopened around 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.