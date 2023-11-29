CMPD searching for missing 32-year-old man

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Anthony Boyle was last seen by his family on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a missing 32-year-old man.

Anthony Boyle was last seen by his family on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. at his home along Sunset Village Drive near Sunset Road.

Police advised Boyle suffers from a cognitive impairment and may need help.

He’s described as a 6′1″, 150-pound Black man with brown eyes who was last wearing a light-brown hoodie with blue jeans, slides, and a yellow-striped t-shirt.

CRIME: ‘It’s what you expect’: All charges dropped against woman punched in face by CMPD officer

Anyone with information on Boyle’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

