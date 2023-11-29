City of Gastonia asking for community’s feedback on housing access

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Gastonia is holding a virtual public feedback session on Wednesday, asking the community how it feels about housing options in the area.

The city said it is trying to get as much input as possible, which officials said will help tackle housing obstacles on several levels.

City leaders are currently developing their Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice, which will determine if everyone has similar access to housing.

Other goals of the study include:

Identify the primary conditions that limit fair housing access in Gastonia.

Recommend and prioritize actions to that address these limiting conditions in order to: Reduce segregation Eliminate racially and ethnically concentrated areas of poverty Reduce disparities in access to community assets Reduce disproportionate levels of housing need for families with children, people with disabilities, and people of different races, ethnicities and national origins.

Outline goals, milestones, and metrics for implementing actions to address fair housing issues in Gastonia.

Residents can attend Wednesday’s meeting, which begins at 1 p.m., via Zoom. Those wishing to participate are asked to pre-register for the meeting, which can be done here.

An in-person meeting will be held at the Adult Recreation Center on West Franklin Boulevard at 6 p.m. on Dec. 11.

More information about the meetings and Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice can be found here.

Also Read: Gastonia sues Honey Hunters to get team out of stadium

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.