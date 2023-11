CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman canned a $100,000 scratch-off win Tuesday.

Bonita Ham tested her luck with a $30 Black Titanium ticket from Coulwood BP on Bellhaven Boulevard.

After taxes, Ham took home $71,259.

Four $4 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

