Charlotte given $300K to purchase hundreds of e-bikes for ‘Corridors of Opportunity’ residents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a new pilot program launching in one of Charlotte’s Corridors of Opportunity, one of a handful of areas of special focus to bring better housing and job opportunities.

Part of improving those areas includes being able to get around. The Wells Fargo Championship is giving the City of Charlotte $300,000 to provide hundreds of e-bikes to the North Graham/North Tryon neighborhoods.

The bikes will initially be rolled out to residents at the McNeel Apartments, and will come with a helmet, lock and basket. People who live in the apartments will get to use the e-bikes for free, and the city will help maintain them.

New homeowners in the area will also have an opportunity to get an e-bike when they buy a house in the corridor.

“This will improve their transportation access, as well as provide a more affordable and cleaner method for them to run errands, get to work, access health care and even access other transportation,” Julie Porter of DreamKey Partners said.

The pilot program will run for three years. During that time, officials will study the impact the bikes have for low and moderate-income families, then decide if the program should be added to the other five corridors of opportunity.

