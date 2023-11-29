PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Car crashes through fence at east Charlotte home

The incident happened right off the intersection of East Sugar Creek Road and Anderson Street.
A car crashed through a fence at an east Charlotte home early Wednesday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A car crashed through a fence into a person’s yard at an east Charlotte home early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened right off the intersection of East Sugar Creek Road and Anderson Street before 5 a.m.

Video from the scene showed the car crashed through a tall, wooden fence before coming to a rest.

It is unclear what led up to the crash, although a Salisbury police car was spotted at the home.

Medic said it did not respond to the scene.

