Car crashes through fence at east Charlotte home

Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A car crashed through a fence into a person’s yard at an east Charlotte home early Wednesday morning.
The incident happened right off the intersection of East Sugar Creek Road and Anderson Street before 5 a.m.
Video from the scene showed the car crashed through a tall, wooden fence before coming to a rest.
It is unclear what led up to the crash, although a Salisbury police car was spotted at the home.
Medic said it did not respond to the scene.
