Apparent gunshots shatter Starbucks windows at north Charlotte shopping center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A north Charlotte Starbucks appeared to have been shot into on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. at the location on Davis Lake Parkway at the Davis Lake shopping center.

At least two glass windows were shattered during the incident, appearing to have bullet holes in them. A police report estimated the damage to be about $1,500.

Medic said they did not respond to the scene.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

