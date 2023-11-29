Apparent gunshots shatter Starbucks windows at north Charlotte shopping center
The incident happened at the location on Davis Lake Parkway on Tuesday evening.
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A north Charlotte Starbucks appeared to have been shot into on Tuesday evening.
The incident happened just before 7 p.m. at the location on Davis Lake Parkway at the Davis Lake shopping center.
At least two glass windows were shattered during the incident, appearing to have bullet holes in them. A police report estimated the damage to be about $1,500.
Medic said they did not respond to the scene.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Related: Deputies: Man arrested after deadly shooting at makeshift Iredell Co. gun range
Watch continuous news coverage here:
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.