PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Apparent gunshots shatter Starbucks windows at north Charlotte shopping center

The incident happened at the location on Davis Lake Parkway on Tuesday evening.
At least two windows were shattered by apparent gunshots on Tuesday evening.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A north Charlotte Starbucks appeared to have been shot into on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. at the location on Davis Lake Parkway at the Davis Lake shopping center.

At least two glass windows were shattered during the incident, appearing to have bullet holes in them. A police report estimated the damage to be about $1,500.

Medic said they did not respond to the scene.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: Deputies: Man arrested after deadly shooting at makeshift Iredell Co. gun range

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
10K customers without power near Lake Norman
Bennie Deyon Anthony Calvin, 44, of Linwood was charged.
Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen gun, drugs
Raymond Jerel Callicutt, 42, was charged.
Man charged with murder of unborn child after Rowan Co. home invasion
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said the bruises to the woman's face are part of the investigation.
‘It’s what you expect’: All charges dropped against woman punched in face by CMPD officer
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is holding a news conference on Tuesday morning, one day...
Panthers owner to address Reich firing, introduce interim coach Chris Tabor

Latest News

Jatoia Potts lost both her children after she couldn't explain injuries on the younger one.
Best interest of the child: No-win scenario
Four UCPS schools are closed Wednesday due to a power outage in the Waxhaw and Marvin areas.
Officials: Multiple Union County schools closed Wednesday due to power outage
Charlotte Corridors of Opportunity e-bikes
Charlotte given $300K to purchase hundreds of e-bikes for ‘Corridors of Opportunity’ residents
The Welcome Reception program will be led by guest speaker Monica T. Davis, the founder and...
Exhibit to highlight work of Black builders and architects