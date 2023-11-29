PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

4-vehicle crash along I-485 Outer in southeast Charlotte closes road

The wreck happened around 3:25 p.m. along the highway at Mile Marker 54.
The wreck happened around 3:25 p.m. along the highway at Mile Marker 54.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A four-vehicle crash along I-485 Outer in southeast Charlotte closed the roadway Wednesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The wreck happened around 3:25 p.m. on the highway at Mile Marker 54 near Providence Road.

Officials advised the road was closed at Exit 57 and urged travelers to seek an alternate route. They expected the road to be reopened around 6:25 p.m.

Troopers say a tractor-trailer hit another car, causing a chain reaction. Highway Patrol advised charges are expected against the driver for failure to reduce speed.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
10K customers without power near Lake Norman
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said the bruises to the woman's face are part of the investigation.
‘It’s what you expect’: All charges dropped against woman punched in face by CMPD officer
Bennie Deyon Anthony Calvin, 44, of Linwood was charged.
Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen gun, drugs
Raymond Jerel Callicutt, 42, was charged.
Man charged with murder of unborn child after Rowan Co. home invasion
Herbert Mark Potts was arrested at his home on Monday.
Deputies: Man arrested after deadly shooting at makeshift Iredell Co. gun range

Latest News

The wreck happened around 3:25 p.m. along the highway at Mile Marker 54.
4-vehicle crash along I-485 Outer in southeast Charlotte closes road
The wreck happened around 6:30 p.m. on the highway at Mile Marker 20.8.
Crash closes multiple lanes on I-77 North in Huntersville
The problem is the construction going on along Brookshire Boulevard near Mount...
Roadway construction causing headaches for drivers along Brookshire Blvd.
Curry will have the interchange at Exit 30 to Griffith Street named after him.
Town of Davidson approves renaming of I-77 interchange in Steph Curry’s honor