4-vehicle crash along I-485 Outer in southeast Charlotte closes road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A four-vehicle crash along I-485 Outer in southeast Charlotte closed the roadway Wednesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The wreck happened around 3:25 p.m. on the highway at Mile Marker 54 near Providence Road.

Officials advised the road was closed at Exit 57 and urged travelers to seek an alternate route. They expected the road to be reopened around 6:25 p.m.

Troopers say a tractor-trailer hit another car, causing a chain reaction. Highway Patrol advised charges are expected against the driver for failure to reduce speed.

