PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘Unnacceptable’: Meck Co. Detention Officer arrested, fired for bringing illegal items to inmate

She was employed with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office from May 4, 2022, to Nov. 28, 2023.
jail generic
jail generic(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County Detention Officer was arrested and fired for bringing illegal items to an inmate, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tiffieny Blanks was apprehended for giving a mobile phone and tobacco products to a detention center resident. She was employed with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office from May 4, 2022, to Nov. 28, 2023.

CRIME: ‘It’s what you expect’: All charges dropped against woman punched in face by CMPD officer

The sheriff’s office opened an investigation into the situation after they got reports that Blanks was smuggling illegal items inside the facility.

Deputies say surveillance video discovered a cellphone and vape devices.

“Any involvement in unlawful activities within the detention facility is unacceptable,” said Sheriff McFadden. “This not only jeopardizes the safety of our hardworking staff but also comprises the security within our institution. I commend the MCSO staff for their efforts during this investigation.”

Watch continuing coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bennie Deyon Anthony Calvin, 44, of Linwood was charged.
Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen gun, drugs
The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Frank Reich after the team got off to a...
Panthers fire coach Frank Reich amidst 1-10 start; other coaches let go
Federal court records show that Casey Parsons has been transferred out of federal prison after...
Federal prison time served, Casey Parsons now serving life in state prison
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Officials with the sheriff's office, along with animal control officers, successfully got the...
Dog missing for 2 months found alive on mountain by hikers, reunited with owner

Latest News

WBTV
Roadway construction causing headaches for drivers along Brookshire Blvd.
The teen was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
Sheriff: 13-year-old brings gun to Rock Hill middle school
Featuring Jacona Hester & Nia Harden
Celebrate with the Town of Fort Mill's Holiday Events
Ever since 2010, Salisbury Police officers have made the rounds just before Christmas Day to...
Salisbury Police urge parents to fill out applications for free bikes