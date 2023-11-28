‘Unnacceptable’: Meck Co. Detention Officer arrested, fired for bringing illegal items to inmate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County Detention Officer was arrested and fired for bringing illegal items to an inmate, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tiffieny Blanks was apprehended for giving a mobile phone and tobacco products to a detention center resident. She was employed with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office from May 4, 2022, to Nov. 28, 2023.

CRIME: ‘It’s what you expect’: All charges dropped against woman punched in face by CMPD officer

The sheriff’s office opened an investigation into the situation after they got reports that Blanks was smuggling illegal items inside the facility.

Deputies say surveillance video discovered a cellphone and vape devices.

“Any involvement in unlawful activities within the detention facility is unacceptable,” said Sheriff McFadden. “This not only jeopardizes the safety of our hardworking staff but also comprises the security within our institution. I commend the MCSO staff for their efforts during this investigation.”

Watch continuing coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.